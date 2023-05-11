Relief To Rebel Shinde Camp MLAs As SC Refers 2016 Nabam Rebia Judgement To Larger Bench

In a massive blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that he can not be reinstated as the Maharashtra Chief Minister as he resigned from the post, but stated the floor test that led to the downfall of the MVA government was not legal. Delivering its verdict in connection to the Maharahstra political crisis, the top court bench also referred its 2016 judgement in the Nabam Rebia verdict to a larger bench.

The Supreme Court’s decision to refer the Nabam Rebia ruling to a larger bench came while it was delivering its verdict in the case relating to the disqualification of the 16 MLAs belonging to the Shinde camp.

What is the Nabam Rebia judgement?

While giving out a ruling in the Nabam Rebia case, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court held that the Speaker of an Assembly cannot initiate the disqualification proceedings against Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) when a resolution seeking his removal from the post is pending.

The Supreme Court in its verdict also stated that if the Speaker finds that the motion for his removal is not as per the procedure, then he could proceed with the petitions seeking disqualifications of the MLAs.

Why was Nabam Rebia judgement referred?

Earlier, the Nabam Rebia judgment came to the rescue of rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after they defected from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv sena and announced that their group is the ‘real Shiv Sena’.

This came after Shinde moved to the Supreme Court after the rebel MLAs, including him, were served a disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal.