"Religion If Doesn’t Give Equal Rights.." Priyank Kharge Defends Udhayanidhi Stalin

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has extended his support to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over the issue of derogatory remarks made by him. Defending the remarks of DMK Minister, Congress leader Priyank Kharge alleged that the 'Sanatan Dharma' differentiates between individuals and should not be followed as a religion. With this, Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, has lifted himself to the brigade within the Congress party who have sided with Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated' remark.

Junior Kharge asserted that the Hindu religion discriminates among individuals and hence it should not be referred to as a religion. He even went on to defend the move of Udhayanidhi of comparing 'Sanatan Dharma' with diseases like dengue and malaria. “.. Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease,” said Kharge. Junior Kharge voicing his opinion said that if a religion does not guarantee equality, it does not get to be called a religion. "Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me,” he added.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion,… pic.twitter.com/lQcpB5s6aY — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

The Karnataka State Information and Broadcasting Minister, by defending Udhayanidhi, has put the Congress Party in a spot, joining the club of Karti Chidambaram. Chidambaram justified Udhayanidhi's statement saying that the DMK Minister was not against Hindus but was talking about the eradication of the caste system as it takes away equality. Chidambaram had said that 'Sanatan Dharma' is code for caste hierarchical society. However, multiple leaders from the grand old Congress party have condemned the statement suggesting that abuse against Hindus should not be tolerated, from former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath to Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Any response by the top brass of the party is awaited.

Kharge also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the special session of the Parliament and the constitution of the committee for exploring the possibility of the concept- 'One nation, One Election' calling the announcement a step to divert attention from the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance. He also attacked the BJP-led Central Government for not consulting about the prospects of simultaneous elections with the Opposition parties or the security forces.

"One Nation, One Election is a diversion from the INDIA alliance...They (BJP) are scared... They did not call the special session of Parliament for a pandemic, Manipur, or Chinese intrusion...We need more than five constitutional amendments for it...I request the PM and government to look at the pros and cons suggested by the Lok Sabha research department..." said the Karnataka Minister.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On One Nation, One Election, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "One Nation, One Election is a diversion from INDIA alliance...They (BJP) are scared... They did not call the special session of Parliament for a pandemic, Manipur, or Chinese… pic.twitter.com/3Rm02QJgXe — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

The Bhartiya Janata Party has mounted a scathing attack which is not limited to Udhayanidhi Stalin but has incorporated the Congress party along with the Opposition alliance. The BJP spokesperson has shared a statement by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge where he can be heard saying that oting PM Modi back to power will lead to the rule of 'Sanatan Dharma' and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).