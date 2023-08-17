Religious Outfit Calls For Out-of-court Settlement Of Gyanvapi Dispute

Over two weeks after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark about the ongoing dispute over the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex, a fresh invitation by the Hindu side and petitioners to engage in talks and discussions with the Anjuman Intejamia committee proposing an out-of-court settlement has surfaced.

The letter dated, August 13, by the International president of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, Jitendra Singh Bisen, stated that a peaceful solution should be mediated by both the concerned parties mutually out-of-court. “Some anti-social elements want to take advantage of this constitutional fight by both the parties for their personal gains which can prove to be harmful for both the parties and the society at large. In such a situation, it becomes the duty of all of us to set an example by settling this dispute peacefully through mutual negotiations, taking care of the safety and security of our country and society,” read the statement.

Republic contacted the concerned parties including Jitendra Singh Bisen, who has issued the open letter and is also a petitioner in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. Confirming sending the letter, he said, “We have decided to issue the letter in the public domain after the big remark by Yogi Adityanath asking the Muslim side to offer a solution. Hence, we have come forward with a proposal to them and I have been told that they have acknowledged receiving the letter.”

A fresh application seeking directions from the Varanasi court to issue regulations for restricting the number of times Namaz is offered in the Gyanvapi precinct has been filed by the Hindu side petitioners on Thursday. The plea also seeks directions to limit the Muslim committee members from painting anything on the walls of the premises in order to prevent any damage to Hindu religious signs and symbols.

The Hindu Sena, in a public statement has welcomed the move by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. National President Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta said, “The Muslim side should come forward to participate in the talks and engage in discussions to find a solution.”

In an interview last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Muslim community should come forward to admit that “a historic mistake” had happened at the site, and propose a ‘solution’.

Reacting to the letter issued for amicable negotiations, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain in a public statement clarified that none of our parties are ready for a settlement. “An out-of-court settlement in the Gyanvapi Mosque issue is not legally possible under the CPC as it clearly states that until all parties agree, no compromise can be made.” He added that they are not ready to give up even an inch of land in this dispute.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin while reacting to the development said, “I received the letter through Whatsapp a day after it was circulated in the public. They first issued the letter in public and then we received it through social media, We have also responded to them saying the proposal in the letter will be discussed duly firstly within our committee, and then we will decide the further course of action.”

The Allahabad High Court order on August 3 upheld a Varanasi Court order which allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct the survey to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The order also dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which challenged the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The survey of the complex, situated adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding the Wuzu Khana, began on August 4.