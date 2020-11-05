'Reminds Me Of Emergency': BJP's Jay Panda Condemns Arnab's Arrest, Backs Protests

BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Thursday opined that the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami reminded him of the Emergency. He denounced the Mumbai Police's assault of Arnab and his son and attributed the Maharashtra government's action to the fact that Republic has challenged the powers that be. Moreover, the BJP leader asserted that this attempt to stifle the media shall be resisted.

To buttress his point, Panda highlighted the series of protests across the country. He recalled that the people had fought against the Emergency decades ago and would not allow it to come back to India. A division bench of the Bombay High Court is likely to pass an appropriate order on Arnab's bail petition on November 6.

BJP leader Jay Panda remarked, "It is outrageous what is happening. One is losing track of the number of cases. The way they behaved yesterday reminds me of the Emergency. Remember the infamous midnight knock where people would be picked up from their homes without any legal process or summons. We saw the 6 am knock yesterday where encounter specialists were brought in using AK-47s manhandling and assaulting not just Arnab but minor members of his family. This is simply not acceptable. This is because he has challenged the powers that be."

"This kind of effort to stifle the media will be opposed. And you are seeing the kind of opposition across the country today. From my own constituency in Odisha to all over the country, people are protesting. They are standing up for clearly what they can see is blatant harassment to stop free media which does not abide by what the Maharashtra government wants them to follow. We fought back against the Emergency 45 years ago and we will not allow it to come back in Maharashtra or anywhere else in India' he added.

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab. Furthermore, the judge also noted that the case was reopened without any prior consent from the court.

