'Removal Of Tricolour From PDP Office No Big Deal': Mufti Demands Talks On Farmers Instead

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has reacted to the controversy surrounding the alleged removal of the Tricolour flag from her party office in Jammu on Tuesday. The Tricolour went missing overnight ahead of Mufti's visit to the region, where she is scheduled to meet various delegations.

When asked about the missing national flag from the PDP office, the former Chief Minister said it is not an issue big enough to discuss, suggesting that the government raise matters such as poverty and farmers' welfare instead.

"Why is it such a big deal? The (removal of) Tricolour is just a small issue. Instead, the government should talk about the welfare of the people. Speak of unemployment, speak about the dead bodies floating in river Ganga, talk about poverty and vaccination. Discuss the issues of farmers who have been protesting for 8 months," Mufti told the media, refusing to make a direct comment on the missing flag.

Referring to the Central Government's free ration scheme and the banners carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos, she said, "You display banners with foodgrains that have been produced by the same farmers whom you persecute." "Why don't you talk about their issues? she asked."

PDP flag controversy

The sudden disappearance of the national flag has caused a major controversy, given the PDP leader's contentious statements about the Tricolour in the past. The incident also came two days after the BJP alleged that the PDP had replaced the Tricolour with their parry flag at a government building at Kotranka locality of Jammu & Kashmir.

The J&K Police has filed an FIR under unknown persons under section 2 (A) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971 over the incident. When the District Commissioner was informed about the incident, an order was given for its immediate restoration.