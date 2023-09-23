Remove Post Linking Godse To Sangh, RSS Tells DMK IT Wing

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Saturday demanded that the DMK IT wing delete a social media post dubbing it a "terrorist" outfit and linking Nathuram Godse to it and tender an unconditional apology for the highly objectionable content.

Legal action would be initiated against the Tamil Nadu's ruling party's IT wing if this was not done, the RSS warned in a statement here.

The Sangh said the DMK's IT wing on September 22, in a post on X, connected Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, to the RSS.

Strongly condemning the allegation and dismissing it as a lie, the RSS said the DMK IT wing falsely believed that a lie repeated over and over again would become a truth.

The RSS termed the content posted on X as 'objectionable.' The post includes a reference to V D Savarkar and a video clip (2-minute 13 seconds). "It is strongly condemnable, the RSS was dubbed a terrorist organisation," the Sangh said.

The RSS alleged that the DMK IT wing has done this with an ulterior motive to besmirch its reputation, create unrest among public and incite violence.

The DMK wing must remove its post on X and tender an unconditional apology. If this was not done, legal action would be taken against the DMK IT wing, it said.