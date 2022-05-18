'Removed Loudspeakers Shouldn't Be Re-installed': CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Of Stern Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 18 addressed a press conference and said that the loudspeakers that have been removed from the Madarsas will not be re-installed. No noise should be heard from the religious premises and if it is installed again, strict action will be taken against those found guilty, CM Yogi stated. He added that the uninstalled loudspeakers should be utilised in schools. CM Yogi Adityanath also launched the 'Road Safety' campaign in the state in order to create awareness and detail certain measures which need to be followed by the citizens.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Loudspeakers

"It should be ensured that loudspeakers removed from religious sites shouldn't be re-installed. The sound of loudspeakers shouldn't come out of the religious premises. Failing to which, concerned area Police Station in-charge & other officials will be answerable. It would be good if we can issue an appeal to use these loudspeakers (that have been removed from religious sites) in schools. This time no 'Alvida Namaz' happened on roads. We'll ensure that roads are opened for public movement," said CM Yogi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Road Safety campaign

While talking about Road safety, CM Yogi stated that the statistics of Uttar Pradesh in connection with road accidents are very worrying. He further shared the fatalities in road accidents, which surprisingly surpassed the COVID-19 death toll.

"In the year 2021, there have been 37,729 accidents in the state out of which 21,227 people have died and 24,887 people have been injured. 72% of those who died were in the age group of 18 to 45 years. Most of these deaths are due to overspeeding. This should be a matter of concern for us. Corona was the biggest pandemic and Uttar Pradesh tried its best to control it under PM Modi's leadership. In the last 2 years, almost 23,500 people died of the virus which is less than the number of people who lost their lives in road accidents," said CM Yogi.

On the importance of Road safety, the UP CM further added that "no vehicle will be parked across the streets and there will be action against overspeeding. Illegal mining and overloading of trucks need to stop. Cleanliness should be maintained across the streets and should be plastic-free. Proper sewage treatment should be done." He also highlighted that school students need to be taught about traffic rules and regulations. School Principals and teachers need to make children and their parents fully aware of road safety measures from the very beginning.

Image: ANI/PTI