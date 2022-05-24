'Removing Sheikh Abdullah From J&K Police Medal Shows BJP's Hollowness': Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision of dropping the 'Sher-i-Kashmir (Sheikh Mohd Abdullah)' from the Police Medal for Gallantry and meritorious service. Sheikh Abdullah's picture will be replaced with the National Emblem of the Government of India. The PDP chief claimed that Sheikh Abdullah was a very powerful leader and the removal of his picture won't affect his personality. She also added that he was an important part of J&K as he was the one who decided the valley should be a part of India.

'Sheikh Abdullah's personality will not be lessened': Mehbooba Mufti

"Sheikh Abdullah Sahab was a very powerful person. Removal of his name and picture from the medal will not lessen his personality but this raises the intentions of the peple who removed this. He has played an important role in Jammu and Kashmir's history and has given his entire life to the people of the valley. He was the one who took the bold decision of making Jammu and Kashmir a part of India. Today, after 70 years, they want to end his legacy. This will not affect sheikh Sahab. The removal of his name is shocking. The decision speaks about the hollowness of BJP," said Mehbooba Mufti.

Altaf Bukhari on J&K government decision

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called the J&K government's decision 'very low lying'.

He said, "Sheikh Abdullah is the tallest leader that Jammu & Kashmir has produced. By simply removing his picture, people who are at the helm of affairs should remember that he will not go out from the hearts of the people. He has contributed to this Jammu & Kashmir. And today if are a part of this democratic country, lots of credit needs to go to Sheikh Sahab. Removing pictures from the Medals or from different aspects of governance doesn't show the current regime in high light. But they are doing it everywhere and if they think, by doing so they can imbibe new culture then J&K will take a long time to adapt to this culture where people forget their leaders".

On being asked if BJP distraught the history of J&K, Bukhari said, "I am a believer that history cannot be distraught. There have been people who have ruled in the past and people who will rule in the future. History is History, it cannot be buried or distraught", he added.

J&K drops 'Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohd Abdullah' from Police medal

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday dropped Sheikh Abdullah from Police Medal for Gallantry and meritorious service. Now, the National Emblem of the Government of India will be embossed on one side of the medal. Notably, 'Sher-i-Kashmir; was a reference to National Conference founder and former J&K Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who is the father of NC chief Farooq Abdullah and grandfather of Omar Abdullah.

On the other side of the medal, which was inscribed with the J&K State Emblem, will be inscribed with Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and meritorious service. On Republic Day 2022, 115 police personnel, including three Inspectors Generals of Police (IGPs), were conferred with Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKPMMS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG).

