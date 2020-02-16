How Dare They? Renuka Chowdhury slams BJP, Delhi Police Over Jamia CCTV Footage

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury hit out at the Centre and Delhi police after a video was shared by the Jamia Coordination Committee on Sunday morning, which shows police in riot gear entering the Jamia Millia Islamia University library and beating students with sticks. Slamming the Delhi police action, the Congress leader asked, "who authorised them to beat up students?"

"Investigate what? How many times will an investigation be required to establish that police brutally beat students? What is the problem with police to understand this? Who gives them the messages and signals to authorise them to go and beat up students?", said Chowdhury.

She continued, "I am asking as a parent. We worked hard to educate our children and we send them to colleges and universities not to be trashed by the police. The police are supposed to be the defender of the citizens but they are conducting such brutality. How dare they?"

Jamia Coordination Committee shares video

The Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. The police have reportedly taken cognizance of the issue.

While the opposition has gone full throttle against the central government over the alleged police brutality, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya has stated that the video seems to be carefully edited and questioned the students' masks down their neck alleging that the students had participated in riots and they took refuge in the library.

Another video was accessed by Republic TV from the CCTV in Jamia Millia Islamia University during the Jamia violence on December 15, prior to the Delhi police and paramilitary forces entered the library. The new video shows students assembled in the library when masked men suddenly enter the library. One of the students is seen addressing the students after which several masked individuals are seen entering the library and then students help to barricade the entrance of the library. One student is seen carrying stones in his hand.

(With ANI inputs)

