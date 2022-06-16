Renuka Chowdhury Speaks To Republic After Holding Cop's Collar: 'I Was Pushed, Manhandled'

After former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was seen on Thursday grabbing a Hyderabad police personnel by the collar amid protests over the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to the National Herald case, Republic Media Network, being the only network to confront her over her actions, asked her tough questions. The senior Congress leader, however, justified the incident by stating that she was being manhandled by the police and lost her balance and that is why she held the personnel's collar.

'We were pushed, pinched': Renuka Chowdhury

Speaking exclusively to Republic while sitting in a police van at the Golconda police station, Renuka Chowdhury said, "As you can see in the visuals, all these police officers have arrested four women, just the four of us. This is the kind of police officers they have brought. And you people are questioning us? Please examine all the visuals and footage. They were manhandling us, pushing us. Please ask them (Hyderabad police) on what grounds have they arrested us."

When asked if her action of holding a police officer by his collar is justified, Chowdhury got furious and stated, "You people are such hypocrites, you don't even know what happened. Have you seen the visuals where they were pushing us? I almost fell on that poor cop. I had to hold him because I was going to fall."

Even though it can be clearly seen in the visuals that she was trying to hold a serving police officer on duty by his collar, the senior Congress leader continued to defend herself and said, "We were four women. Usba Ji's (one of the women arrested with Renuka Chouwdhury) hands were twisted. All of us have bruise marks on our legs and thighs. We were pinched and pushed into this police van. Haven't you seen any of those visuals? Wow. You only saw the video where I was holding the officer's collar, just because I couldn't hold his shoulder. Let the truth show the reality. This is how the police here behave with every citizen. Have you seen the visuals where these officers were pinching us women and forcing us into the office van?"

Further describing the incident, Chowdhury said, "There was a big van that was brought here, and a senior police officer came, looked at us sitting here and walked in. All these policemen have come here, and they think they can intimidate us. These same police officers have not arrested one TRS leader's son, the boys involved in a rape case."

She added, "I have full respect for the uniform. I am a (man in) uniform's daughter. I know that poor fellow was just doing his job. I know that he has to listen to his bosses. Our angst is towards their bosses, not them."

Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Policeman By The Collar

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury was seen grabbing a Hyderabad police personnel by the collar. The former MP held the on-duty cop's collar in a vice-like grip when the police tried to stop her from heading towards Raj Bhavan in Telangana amid protests over the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to the National Herald case, in which Rahul Gandhi is to be summoned for a fourth day on Friday. The shocking incident took place near Hyderabad's Raj Bhavan on Thursday during the "Gherao Raj Bhavan" protest called by Congress. Senior party leader Renuka Chowdhury who was also participating in the protest was obstructed by the Hyderabad police when she tried marching toward Raj Bhavan. At that point, the former Union Minister grabbed the collar of the on-duty sub-inspector in an intimidatory style, following which she was taken away by the female police personnel after much jostling.

Rahul Seeks 3-Days Postponement Of ED Summons

Meanwhile, after three rounds of back-to-back interrogation from June 12-15, and the fourth round scheduled for June 17 in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded more time from the Enforcement Directorate, Republic TV learnt on Thursday. The Gandhi scion has asked if he could appear on June 20 instead, a demand which is yet to be responded to by the ED, sources informed the channel.

Earlier Republic TV informed how the Wayanad MP blamed now-deceased Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd transactions, during his probe by the Central agency over the last few days.