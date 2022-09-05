Last Updated:

Reorganisation Of BJP's UP Unit After Civic Polls: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday said the reorganisation of the party in the state will take place after the local body elections.

Press Trust Of India
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/@BHUPENDRASINGH


Interacting with reporters at the Circuit House here, he hit out at the Congress, claiming the public "no longer takes Rahul Gandhi and his sister party seriously".

The BJP is a democratic party. It is not against any religion, caste or sect and is engaged in the development of the country based on the slogan 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas', Chaudhary said.

Reorganisation of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will take place after the civic polls. Currently, the only goal of the BJP workers is to win these polls, he said.

Visiting Bareilly for the first time after becoming the Uttar Pradesh BJP president, Chaudhary held a meeting with the party workers here. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD

