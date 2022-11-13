After Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Akhil Giri on November 11 insulted President Droupadi Murmu by making the most depraved, sexist, and hateful remark, BJP has now called Mamata Banerjee's leader a "repeat offender" as he made similar comments in October.

Taking to Twitter, BJP I-T Cell head Amit Malviya shared another video of Giri dated October 27 where he can be heard making similar derogatory remarks against President Murmu and BJP Bengal’s Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, who is also a prominent Tribal leader. Malviya stated that this clearly showcases that the "TMC hates Tribal".

In the video shared by Malviya, the TMC leader can be heard speaking in Bengali which can be roughly translated as-- 'Speak politely, now you have become a leader of the rival party. They talk about ugly faces but how does Draupadi Murmu look? What does Manoj Tigga look like? You all look beautiful on the outside, but the inside is full of cancer".

Mamata Banerjee’s minister Akhil Giri is a repeat offender.



Earlier, on 27th Oct also he made a similar disparaging comment against Smt Draupadi Murmu, President of India and Manoj Tigga, BJP Bengal’s Chief Whip in the Assembly, and a prominent Tribal leader.



TMC hates Tribals. pic.twitter.com/fYBtp3xyIR — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 12, 2022

On Saturday, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Malviya said "This is the most sexist and misogynist comment coming from a TMC minister in the presence of another woman minister Sashi Panja and he went on to berate the President on how she looks. Remember, Mamata Banerjee has always been Anti-Tribal and she did not support Droupadi Murmu for the President's office, and now this. It is the lowest level of discourse in Mamata's Governance".

Malviya further said, "This is the body shaming of the highest degree of someone who occupies the highest office of the land and just because she happens to be a woman that too a tribal woman. This is not the first time that a political party of opposition has done so. Earlier, Congress made similar derogatory comments during the run-up to the Presidential elections, and subsequently, several other opposition ministers made such comments against Droupadi Murmu. This TMC leader has crossed all the limits. The question must be asked by Mamata Banerjee, How can she continue to have a minister who is so uncouth and has a foul mouth in her cabinet?"

Protests erupt after TMC Minister insults President of India

On November 11, TMC leader and Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri was addressing a rally and while making a verbal attack on BJP leader and Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader, he dragged in President Murmu’s name and offhandedly insulted her. "He (Suvendu Adhikari) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?," Akhil Giri outrageously said, gesticulating and chortling. The uncouth remark was made in the presence of other senior party leaders including the Women and Child Development minister, Dr Shashi Panja.

Following this, BJP has lashed out at the TMC and has demanded that CM Mamata Banerjee should either sack her minister or resign from her chief ministerial position.