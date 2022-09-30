'Repeat Offender' Tharoor Distorting India's Map No Surprise; 'It's Congress Policy': BJP

After Tharoor's manifesto for the Congress presidential election sparked controversy by using a distorted map of India without parts of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP came down heavily on the leader slamming him for being a repeat offender. Hitting out at the contender for the Congress chief post, the saffron camp claimed that it is not just Tharoor but re-doing India's map is the policy of the Congress party. Notably, the distorted map has been fixed after Republic highlighted the controversy

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Shashi Tharoor has no chance in the Congress presidential election. As far as this image is concerned, he has done this in past as well in 2019. Clearly, this is his mind. He thinks that by doing so he can simply draw favours from the Gandhi's."

Pointing out the omitted parts of J&K and Ladakh in the Indian map, Amit Malviya slammed the Congress leader for putting a "mutilated map of India in his manifesto". He further hit out at the Congress presidential hopeful, saying that Tharoor is a repeat offender. "He wants India splintered and has expressed his mind on more than one occasion," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said, "Shashi Tharoor, Congress’s presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, the wannabe Congress President is hell-bent on dismembering India. Maybe he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."

Shashi Tharoor, Congress’s presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis… pic.twitter.com/SCTJI94wBz — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 30, 2022

The BJP IT cell head also shared an old tweet of him which featured Shashi Tharoor's 2019 tweet that showed a distorted map of India on the cover of a booklet about the Kerala Congress's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Not the first time. Shashi Tharoor is a repeat offender. He wants India splintered and has expressed his mind on more than one occasion… https://t.co/SeirqhXzWZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 30, 2022

BJP spokesperson RP Singh told Republic, "Tharoor's mistake is not at all an oversight. This is a great policy of the Congress party. They have multiple times raised questions on the abrogation of Article 370. Congress thinks that they can re-do the map of India."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also slammed Shashi Tharoor for his blunder saying what he did is Congress ideology. "From Nehru, such people are in Congress. This is their appeasement policy."

Tharoor's big blunder

Shashi Tharoor on Friday stoked controversy as his manifesto for the poll showed the distorted map of India, with part of J&K omitted. Soon after his manifesto was released which said "Vote for Dr Shashi Tharoor", the Congress leader was called out for the massive blunder.

Releasing his manifesto booklet on Friday after filing his nomination, Congress leader Tharoor used a map with a network of dots representing Congress units across the country. Notably, what caught everybody's attention was that the map used by Tharoor was different from India's official map which includes parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh occupied by Pakistan and China.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the election shows a distorted map of India, part of J&K omitted from Dr Tharoor’s manifesto.



(Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Tharoor landed into controversy soon after he filed his nomination on Friday for the post of Congress president amid the ongoing high-octane drama.