In yet another massive development in the murder case of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, Republic has accessed the first exclusive CCTV images of the suspects involved in the gruesome homicide. The attackers were seen in the Mahindra Bolero car in a petrol pump which is located between Fatehabad in Haryana and Sardulgarh in Punjab just hours before the horrifying murder of Moosewala. The three suspected attackers are seen standing at the petrol pump and refilling diesel in their Bolero car. The police suspect that this is the same Bolero car that was used during the murder of the Punjabi singer. In another image, the number plate of the Bolera car is clearly visible.

In the exclusive images, one attacker was seen wearing an orange shirt, the second attacker in a striped shirt, and the third attacker in a white shirt.

Exclusive Images Of Moosewala's Killers:

Hours earlier, Republic also accessed exclusive visuals of the Alto car in which the assailants had fled after murdering Moosewala. In the CCTV footage, there are two cars visible. One car is an SUV which is likely the Mahindra Bolero which did the hit job, and right behind the SUV, there was the Alto car, which was hijacked by the attackers and used by them to escape after the incident.

It is important to note that on May 30, Republic TV accessed exclusive pictures of the Alto car. Moments after attacking Moosewala, the attackers are said to have snatched the Alto car at gunpoint and used it to flee the crime scene. The white Alto car with the number plate HR 59 7648 was later found abandoned in Punjab's Moga district. The car was pushed by the attackers from the roadside to a field which slopes downward in order to hide it from passersby.

The car was recovered from the adjoining point of the National Highway, and the police are now connecting their investigation to the next district Bhatinda. The attackers later removed the high-security number plate from the car to avoid arrest. However, the owner of the car shared the number of his car with the police officials and due to high surveillance police were able to track it.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared - brought dead. The AAP-led government came under pressure over his murder as the state government had reduced his security just a day before along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.