Fertiliser Export Scam Dossier Accessed; Gehlot's Brother In Dock For 150 Cr Undue Benefit

Fertiliser that was meant for the farmers to be distributed at a subsidised rate never reached them for years together in Rajasthan. A crime syndicate was behind this smuggling racket which had deep political links. At the heart of this smuggling racket has been a company linked to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasain Gehlot. On December 31, 2013, the Customs appellate tribunal found them guilty and penalised Agrasain Gehlot of Rs 50 crore. After years of litigation, in July 2020, the Customs department filed a prosecution complaint - a charge sheet equivalent - against Agrasain Gehlot, holding him guilty of exporting a banned item and manipulating the system.

Gehlot diverted more than 35,000 metric tonnes of MoP

This prosecution complaint of the Customs department paved the way for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a money laundering case against Agrasain Gehlot and others. Republic TV has accessed a 216-page customs dossier which raises some serious questions about Agrasain Gehlot's role in the alleged fertiliser export scam. According to the documents accessed by Republic TV, Agrasain Gehlot allegedly diverted more than 35,000 metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MoP) having a value of Rs 130 crore which was actually meant for the farmers. This was allegedly diverted to countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and other international markets. According to the Customs department, it was exported by deliberately misdeclaring MoP as industrial salt.

The Modus Operandi

According to the documents, Agrasain Gehlot allegedly knowingly opted to become a part of the smuggling syndicate. He facilitated the supply of subsidised MoP by manipulating the sale documents of his firm, M/s Anupam Krishi, by showing the sales of the diverted quantity of MoP in the name of the farmers for which he reportedly got huge amount as commission. In his statement to the customs department, he admitted that he received payment in cash.

The order reads, "There are contradictions in his (Agrasain Gehlot) statements which indicates that he is suppressing the actual facts and thereby misleading the investigations.

His firm M/s Anupam Krishi was the origin of the alleged export scam. In the capacity of an agent, he was the custodian of MoP (imported at a concessional rate by the government) and solely responsible for its proper distribution to the farmers. The order further states, "Agrasain Gehlot knowingly opted to become part of the syndicate in the entire chain of a conspiracy by facilitating the said consortium by supplying subsidised MoP, which was meant for sale of farmers only and forged documents for which he admittedly gained a certain amount as commission. His role was very important because without his connivance the said consortium would not have been able to procure the said MoP."

