CCTV Footage Exposes 'pre-planned' Bengaluru Riots, Reveals SDPI's Involvement; Watch

In the incident of Bengaluru violence which has left more than 60 police personnel injured and at least 3 people dead, Republic Media Network has accessed new CCTV footage that shows the attack was preplanned by the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and part of a conspiracy to attack the MLA's house and the police station.

Republic accesses conspiracy proof

These are visuals from the house opposite to Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy's house which was attacked by a mob on Tuesday night. In the first video, hundreds of people can be seen gathering outside DJ Halli police station. In another one, Mob has been captured running with metal rods. Similarly, at least 10 videos are accessed by Republic.

In one such video, SDPI leader Syed Ayaz can be seen openly inciting violence by yelling out inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker. As per sources, SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha and Syed Ayaz visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Reportedly, the arrested SDPI leader addressed the mob outside the police station and also joined the mob which protested outside the residence of the Congress MLA.

'Govt will not tolerate such provocation'

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable.

"The miscreants in the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa's house and police station. Already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation," he tweeted (roughly translated from Kannada).

"The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic," the Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Congress MLA Srinivasmurthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night. 110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.

(With agency inputs)