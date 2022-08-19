After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, including the premises of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, Republic Media Network on August 19 accessed the Delhi Cabinet's confidential note on the Excise Policy 2021-22, explaining its failure following which the old excise policy was brought back.

The cabinet note on the Liquor scam revealed how the Delhi Government was most likely aware of the losses to the exchequer after the implementation of the new excise policy. The cabinet note contains figures of sales overall and revenue to the exchequer, highlighting that while sales rose markedly, the revenue to the exchequer did not.

The government note also states, "It is observed that the reduction in number of vends to only 468 is affecting the government revenue adversely and the existing retail vends are enjoying windfall gain at the cost of public exchequer, on various accounts, including on account of non-opening/closure of retail vends and huge increase of sale in liquor. It is strongly emphasised that public interest is paramount and there should not be any loss to the government exchequer at any point of time and private undertaking should not enjoy windfall gains at the cost of public exchequer."

Here are the major admissions in the govt note:

The state exchequer was losing crores of Rupees per month at the time when the Excise Policy 2021-22 was in effect.

There was no decline in sales despite loss of revenue.

There was a windfall gain for the liquor licence holders.

It started to encourage unhealthy market practices.

It encouraged monopolistic tendencies.

The directions on the new policy were issued by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The retail vend enjoyed windfall gains.

There were windfall gains at the cost of exchequer.

Huge increase of sale in liquor.

As per the document, there was a 59.46% increase in whiskey sales, even though there was no gain in revenue. Similarly, there was 87.25% increase in wine sales.

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including the premises of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre. The CBI has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year. Besides Sisodia, the CBI raided the premises of four public servants. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. This comes weeks after the Delhi government was forced to roll back its liquor excise policy and return to the old policy.

Charges against Manish Sisodia

Loss to Exchequer: The new excise policy by the Delhi Government brought a major loss to the exchequer, as per the L-G office sources. The final call over the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was taken by Dy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio in the government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On the alleged scam in the new excise policy in Delhi, the inquiry report revealed the arbitrary and unilateral decisions taken by the Minister and the Excise Department officials that resulted in huge financial losses to the exchequer. A waiver amounting to Rs 144.36 crore was allegedly allowed on tendered licence fee on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done even as no specific provision for compensation in the form of a reduction in tendered licence fee was available in the tender document, and this resulted in the blatant undue loss of Rs 144 crore to the public exchequer. The formula of calculation of rates of foreign liquor was allegedly revised and the levy of import pass fee of Rs. 50 per case of beer was removed. This made foreign liquor, including beer cheaper for retail (L7Z), licences at the cost of loss of revenue to the state exchequer.

Contracts to Ineligible Vendors: The government allegedly floated a tender by incorporating a condition of setting up a minimum of two liquor vends in each ward without undertaking any exercise/due diligence to ascertain the viability of opening just two vends in each ward. In a total disregard to the code of not promoting alcohol and its consumption, the government allegedly did not take any action against their pet licensees, who were brazenly promoting liquor through social media/banners/hoardings, etc.

Without any increase in the tendered licence fee and with an obvious intent of extending financial benefits to the licensees, the operational period for L7Z licensees and L1 licensees was allegedly extended firstly from 01.04.2022 to 31.05.2022 and then from 01.06.2022 to 31.07.2022.

Quid Pro Quo: The Chief Secretary’s report allegedly indicated significant financial quid pro quo (Something given in exchange for something else) at the top political level, wherein Sisodia allegedly, took and got executed major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.

The Excise department allegedly extended undue financial favours to the unauthorised liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded resulting in causing huge losses to the exchequer. As per the report, this step was solely taken to enrich private liquor merchants set to provide financial rewards to those at the top levels of government, including Manish Sisodia, Minister in Charge of Excise & Finance.

Notably, none of these decisions were allegedly taken without any approval of the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt. Governor, to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.

Meanwhile, the CBI has registered a case against the Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and others including then Commissioner (Excise), then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), then Assistant Commissioner (Excise), all of GNCTD, Delhi; 10 liquor licencees, their associates & unknown others on a reference from Ministry of Home Affairs (GoI) related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy of GNCTD, Delhi.

