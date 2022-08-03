In a sensational exclusive, Republic has accessed a property dossier in connection with the ongoing Bengal SSC scam probe with a list of 18 properties under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The property dossier has helped establish the link between ex-West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee.

Republic has learnt that out of the 18 properties, mostly listed under the name of Arpita Mukherjee, there is one that stands out-- a joint home brought in 2012 when Partha Chatterjee was a Cabinet minister in the West Bengal government. The ED suspects that this property was brought from proceeds of crime in the SSC recruitment scam.

Republic has accessed the deed of conveyance and signed and stamped documents of the land in which the sacked TMC Minister and his aide have been named as the purchasers. Additionally, stamps, fingerprints, and pictures on the documents confirm the joint ownership of the property in Bolpur, Santiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

There are 18 key properties linked to the duo between 2012-22. Out of these at least 3 properties are in Birbhum, 4 in South-24 Parganas, and 2 in North-24 Parganas. The dossier reveals that Mukherjee owns at least 10 apartments and 8 land plots in 7 districts of the state.

ED raids 'Apa' in Birbhum

Earlier today, fresh raids were carried out by the ED at the Birbhum house- jointly owned by the duo. Republic Bangla has learnt that the house is named 'Apa', suspected to be derived from the names of Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee. The duo is said to have spent a long time in this place and used this house for vacations.

So far, the ED has recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crore from the residence of ex-Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during overnight raids in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas. This comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized from her flat in south Kolkata. Apart from cash, gold bars weighing 3 kg, gold jewellery, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's homes.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. The Bengal minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.