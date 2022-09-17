Republic Bharat Summit: 10 Big & Impactful Statements By Smriti Irani That Are Going Viral

At the Republic Bharat's Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani on Friday spoke in length on various important subjects that concern the country today. She slammed the opposition and Congress over their cry for 'death of democracy', exposed the hypocrisy of Congress with its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and spoke on the true essence of nationalism, cinema, and the political future of the BJP.

Here are some of her top reactions:

Smriti Irani's befitting response to allegations like 'death of democracy'

Reacting to the often used 'death of democracy' allegation levelled at the NDA government, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "People who talk about democracy should know that democracy actually dies when you choose your politician not on the basis of merit, but on the basis of genetics. Democracy dies when one hosts terrorists who forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee and didn't spare IAF officers. Democracy dies when a Presidential candidate is insulted. Democracy died several times under the erstwhile UPA government."

Smriti Irani on Nationalism

Responding to opposition's allegations of 'intolerance' in the country, Irani explained, "Tolerance may not always be the adornment of a nationalist. It is not acceptable to tell any Nationalist to repeatedly bow their head and bear everything, citing moral values. In every community you can find all kinds of people with different ways of expressing themselves- Some will express themselves politely, some are sensitive, tolerant and some won't shy away from getting angry on concrete issues."

Smriti Irani fumes over the beautification of Yakub Memon's grave

Smriti Irani reacted to the beautification of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon's grave and said, "The question arises that till when can you keep quiet, how many will start taking you for granted, and till what extent they will push it? Anger over a memorial for a terrorist makes you a nationalist. I want to ask when a terrorist has no religion, then how can they have a grave?"

Smriti Irani schools Gandhi-Vadra Congress over symbolism

"If they do not need symbolism, then get removed the name of the family at airports and other places. Don't elect one of the family members as the Party President. They have lost multiple elections, and if they have still not realised, then let me tell them that the nation has already realised. They are running to save the family, we are running to save the country," Smriti Irani said.

Smriti Irani lambasts Congress for extorting vendors in Kerala

Referring to a shocking incident where a Congress party worker's hooliganism was caught on camera in Kerala where a vegetable vendor was allegedly harassed and intimidated by party workers for not contributing 'enough' amount to the party's fund collection campaign for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Irani said, "When you start a yatra where you claim that you want to unify the country, you beat up a vegetable vendor to collect funds? Is this democracy?"

Smriti Irani counters Anupam Kher on the role of cinema

Smriti Irani counters Anupam Kher on the topic of cinema. 'Will the people not respect the tricolour if cinema is not there, Will we not sing Saare Jahan Se Achcha if cinema is not there," said the Union Minister, expressing her inability to understand Cinema as the only cultural representation of India.

'PM Modi is being selected on merit': Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani claimed that in the political sphere, it is 'on the basis of merit that the Prime Minister is being elected'. "It was all the work he did in Gujarat, people wanted to see it in India, and that is why he registered a massive victory in the General Elections of 2014. Subsequently, in 2019, he showed the work in the first term, and was elected again," the Union Minister said.

Smriti Irani answers to 'How do you see the country in 2023?'

When asked where does she see the country in 2023?, the Union Minister said, "India for the first time has a Prime Minister who from the ramparts of the Red Fort laid down a few important points, both for India and in the context of the world. He laid down the plan for the next 25 years. You ask me what will the future be for next 10, or 15 years, I tell you the foundation was laid with the National Education Policy. It is not through infrastructure that a country develops, it is through education."

Smriti Irani's dig at Rahul Gandhi

When asked about schemes like MGNREGA which was initiated by the UPA government, she stated, "I am an MP from Amethi, let me inform you that 499 factories there were shut down in 10 years by mahashay (ex-MP Rahul Gandhi), there was no employment in Amethi. There was only one person and family employed there. For MGNREGA, it was PM Narendra Modi who said for the first time that we will make capital assets for wages. Money was transferred directly to bank accounts."

Smriti Irani slams Congress over its political decline

Taking a dig at the Congress over the political crisis that it is facing, the Union Minister said, "Do you think I am concerned about who will be their next party prsident? I say it openly today, those who for years spoke about breaking the nation, today their own party is in tatters. I am very happy. They have been rejected in 2 General Elections."

