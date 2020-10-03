Republic Blocked At Hathras Victim's Home As Gandhis Visit; Priyanka Vadra Goes Live On FB

After mounting a massive protest against the Yogi government over the Hathras horror, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the victim's home to meet the aggrieved kin on Saturday. When the Gandhis entered the victim's home, most media channels were blocked from going in including Republic TV. They were previously detained on Thursday when the attempted to enter the district on foot. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

UP govt assures 'all points raised by Hathras victim's family will be investigated by SIT'

Gandhis block media at 'visit'

While media was blocked from entering, Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went live on Facebook to stream her conversation with the victim's kin. When Gandhi consoles the victim's mother, the mother asks, "Will my daughter get justice?" Another woman seated next to the mother explains that the family had not seen the body after it was released from Safdarjung. The way the body was thrown it was horrible. Gandhi replies, "I will talk to them" while hugging the mother. Another male voice is heard saying, "Police did not allow us to meet her only".

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is heard asking, "What did the DM threaten you with?". The male voice (presumably the victim's father or brother) is heard replying, "They threatened us and made us sign on the ex-gratia amount announced". Priyanka Gandhi is then seen waving her hand telling her aide to lower the camera, after which the video ends.

Hathras: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi allowed to visit victim's family; silent on #HathrasTapes

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Hathras has been sealed by police and media people or politicians have not been allowed to enter till the SIT completes its probe. The UP govt has suspended five police officers - district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral, mandating narco and polygraph tests for all those involved. The 3-member SIT constituted by Adityanath will submit its complete report in 7 days and an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member has been announced.

Meanwhile, a series of tapes have been doing the rounds on social media which indicate alleged Congress middlemen trying to tutor a person close to the family to tell Priyanka Gandhi that the authorities were pressurizing them to accept the ex-gratia amount. The alleged middleman instructs the family to not accept the Rs.25 lakh compensation offered, as per the tapes. Moreover, another video claims the victim's mother mentioning strangulation, but not rape - similar to what the UP police has been claiming.

