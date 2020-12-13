Republic CEO Arrested: Meenakshi Lekhi Slams MVA Govt, Notes Network's Cooperation

Slamming the Uddhav Thackeray government for its 'vendetta politics', BJP MP and lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday, questioned why Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested. Noting that he was already co-operating with the Mumbai police, she asked what was the need to arrest him. Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai police at 8:30 AM from his residence, in connection to the alleged TRP scam.

Lekhi: 'When useless people get power...'

"If an individual is co-operating in an inquiry, he need not be arrested. Only those who run away are arrested. You must collect all documents and file a writ plea against them, seeking compensation. The government does not have the right to break the law," she said adding, "When useless people get power, people suffer the loss. Mafia Raj is on. These people are politically motivated for vendetta".

In a shocking move, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police from his residence at 8:30 AM, in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With no arrest warrant produced at the time of arrest, his wife was later sent a notice via Whatsapp at 11:55 AM. After his arrest, he has been produced at the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court, with Repulic TV moving the holiday court for its CEO's bail. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested over 10 people till date. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, complaint, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead name India Today. As per Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

The Mumbai Police has questioned Republic Media Network's employees for over 100 hours. It has also filed a separate FIR naming top editors of the network, editorial staff and newsroom in charge - invoking Section 3(1) - a 1922 law - for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC, and demanded access to the newsroom's software. Mumbai police had already arrested Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh and kept him in Taloja Jail for 26 days before he was granted bail.