Republic Confronts AAP Minister Over Amritpal Singh's 'separatist March' In Punjab

As the Amritpal controversy haunts the Punjab government, Republic TV on Saturday confronted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Harjinder Singh Kaka. However, the minister remained silent and ditched the raised queries. The confrontation came after 'Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh' started a month-long 'Khalsa vaheer', also known as 'Khalsa march', in Punjab and gave an open call for separatism.

When Republic TV confronted the Punjab minister over Amritpal Singh's open call for separatism in Punjab, he evaded the question. In the visuals recorded, Harjinder Singh Kaka could be seen ignoring Republic's confrontation as he sat inside his car, proceeding to leave. He did not answer a single question and went away without interacting with the media personnel.

It is important to note that Amritpal's recent march has raised serious questions regarding national security as he is freely and openly giving calls for separatism. Apart from this, the Khalistan proponent again raised his demand for a separate 'Khalistan' during the march, while his followers, hundreds in number, were seen brandishing swords near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 24.

BJP blames AAP

As Amritpal Singh commenced a month-long Khalsa march across the state of Punjab, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa blamed AAP for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and alleged the party's involvement in helping Singh organise the rally.

"It is being done under the watch of Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is basically deliberately organising these pro-Khalistani rallies. Earlier also such pro-Khalistani rallies have been organised in different parts of Punjab. I would like to alert the government machinery not to play with the security of Punjab as it could lead to the collapse of law and order in the state," the BJP leader said.

Republic confronts Amritpal Singh

Soon after the Amritpal Singh-led rally made the headlines, Republic confronted him in order to understand the point of the recent march. Talking exclusively to Republic TV, he said, "You know there is a genocide going on. The Indian state is committing genocide against Sikhs. There is a drug genocide and cultural genocide. And there is a mass migration to other countries."

"So what we have started is to revive our traditional system, revive our traditional way to do the preaching. That's what we are doing. We are starting from Darbar Sahib and taking this to Anantapur sahib within a month. We will be doing and we will be staying overnight in some places and doing the preaching," he added.

When asked what was their goal, Amritpal Singh added, "Freedom to preach, freedom to practice of religion. We have been through multiple genocides, if you go to this area of Punjab, there are hundreds of thousands of people killed in fake encounters, except judicial killings. There are mass rapes, now we are facing mass migration, and there is no education policy. Farmers are committing suicide. We want freedom from this because we lost our empire to the Britishers in 1849 and we are asking for that empire back."