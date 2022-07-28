Republic Confronts Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On Sexist 'Rashtrapatni' Remark | WATCH

Republic TV on Thursday confronted Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his sexist remarks directed at President Droupadi Murmu. Remaining defiant over his comment, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called his statement a 'mistake' and asserted that it was not a matter that warranted an apology.

"This chook (mistake) just happened once. I spoke to multiple journalists yesterday. So it is not a matter of apology," he told reporters. When confronted by Republic TV, the Congress leader ducked the channel's questions and refused to apologise.

Amidst the row over the 'Rashtrapatni' remark, a heated exchange took place between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani after the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday following the uproar over his remarks. As per sources, Gandhi approached Rama Devi who chaired the session to talk about the sexist comment by the Leader of the Opposition. At that juncture, Irani who was standing nearby intervened.

An MP told Republic TV, "Sonia Gandhi was quite aggressive and harsh while talking to Smriti Irani, she waved her finger at Smriti Irani and said you don't talk to me".

With pressure mounting, the Congress MP has said that he will not apologise to 'pakhandis', but would do so directly to the President. "I sought time from President, might get an appointment the day after tomorrow, I'll speak with her personally," he said.

#WATCH | "Rashtrapatni" row | ...I accepted my mistake...What do they say about Sonia Gandhi during polls? About Shashi Tharoor's wife? About Renuka Chowdhury? I sought time from President, might get appointment the day after tomorrow, I'll speak with her personally: AR Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/7W1PAw5JzG — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

BJP Ministers demand Congress' apology

On the other hand, top BJP leaders and Union Ministers addressed a press conference on Thursday where they came down heavily on the statement and demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Citing the repeated insults directed at President Droupadi Murmu, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the statements and called it an insult to India's highest Constitutional Office.

"We are deeply hurt by the remarks made by the Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, about the highest and most pious Presidential post of India. We strongly condemn the manner in which Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the President," said Rijiju.

When she has assumed office of the President, no further remarks should be made. Adhir Ranjan has hurt dignity of the President with his remark. Not only he but the entire Congress party, and its president Sonia Gandhi, should apologise to the nation: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/Yz3k4HSjgD — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, called the comment against the President 'an insult to the nation', and all who believed in democracy.

Meanwhile, Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Bharti Pawar, questioned how the grand old party would respect Bharat Mata if they had no respect for women. "Congress' mindset is anti-advasi and anti-women and it has been exposed. We have come here to express our staunch criticism of the statements. India's first tribal woman President has been insulted which has hurt the statements of the society. If they can't respect women, how will they respect Bharat Mata?" she asked.