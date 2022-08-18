Republic Confronts Bihar Agri-minister Named In Rice Scam Case; Puts Onus On Ex-NDA Govt

Even as newly sworn-in Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh faces a kidnapping case, another minister in the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet is allegedly under the scanner for the decade-old Bihar rice mill scam.

RJD leader and newly-appointed Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh has been accused of embezzlement in the Bihar State Food and Civil Supplies scam that allegedly took place in 2013-14. Sudhakar Singh, who is also the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, has termed the allegations baseless.

Interestingly, it was the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar which had filed the case against Sudhakar Singh in 2013. It alleged that instead of depositing rice to the state's Food and Civil Supplies department, the RJD leader embezzled it. The case, which was filed in the Ramgarh police station years ago, remains pending in the first court of the judicial magistrate.

It was only a week ago that Nitish Kumar's new JDU-RJD government appointed Sudhakar Singh as Agriculture minister, despite the Ramgarh MLA facing a corruption case.

When confronted by Republic with allegations under the Rs 11.5 crore rice mill scam case, Sudhakar explained, "This was a very small matter, that was magnified by the then Bihar government. The case was regarding a breach of the agreement between two parties - the government and I. The agreement was that we would provide rice to the state government and it would procure it. The rice was ready but the government failed to procure it."

Putting the onus on Nitish Kumar's former NDA government, Sudhakar Singh said, "The failure in procuring rice caused a great deal of loss to the rice mill, the farmers, as well as the government. I even approached the High Court regarding this. The case is related to the policy failure and the lack of infrastructure, not any scam," he said, maintaining silence on the embezzlement charges.

When asked if it was ethical to be sworn-in as an Agriculture minister in the same government that filed a case against him, the RJD leader said, "The case is subjudice, with barely any contribution of the government left. So it does not matter that there if a change of guard in the state. Our democracy is very mature. If the investigative agencies find anything, those responsible will be brought to book. We are awaiting the final verdict."

Claiming innocence in the case, Sudhakar Singh noted that he was given regular bail by the apex court. "I am on regular bail by the lower court and the same was confirmed by the Supreme Court four times, which means the court does not perceive me as an accused."

Kidnapping case against Law Minister Kartikeya Singh

The allegations are noteworthy, as another Bihar minister, Kartikeya Singh, is also facing an arrest warrant in a kidnapping case. SSP Patna has confirmed that a warrant was issued on July 19 against the RJD leader in connection with the kidnapping of Rajiv Ranjan Singh that took place in the year 2014.

Singh had to be detained and brought before the court by August 16 in accordance with the terms of the issued warrant. However, the RJD leader was not subject to any police action in the interim. Meanwhile, Singh requested anticipatory bail in the lower court, which stayed his arrest till September 1.