Republic Confronts BJP MLA Who Met Karnataka Seer Amid POCSO Case; Here's What He Said

Republic TV confronted a BJP MLA who visited Murugha Mutt in Karnataka a day after seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was booked for sexual assault on minors. GH Thippareddy, MLA from Chitradurga on Tuesday met the seer who is facing Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) charges stating that whom so ever will be found guilty will be punished as per the law. The MLA said he has always been a follower of the mutt and his visit is not going to influence or interfere with the case in any way. He added that he wishes to meet the children as well if the law will allow it.

"Our CM Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B. S. Yediyurappa have already assured that nobody will interfere in this case. Whoever will be found guilty as per the law will be punished, there will be no interference. Since my childhood, I have followed this man and just visited here to meet him. I went inside, sat for 10 to 15 minutes, and left". "At the same time, if you ask me, why am I not meeting the children then the answer is I will if I am allowed. I am concerned. Numerous incidents will happen in my constituency, and it's my duty to visit. If Swamy Ji is found guilty I will never meet him again", BJP MLA told Republic.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declined to comment on the allegations against the pontiff and stated that it is not appropriate to speak now as the probe is underway. "When there is an important case -- a case has been booked under POCSO Act and there is also a kidnapping case in Chitradurga -- police have registered both the cases and investigation is on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation. Police have been given full freedom as a probe is underway and the truth will come out," said CM Bommai.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also backed the seer who is facing Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) charges. Supporting the seer, Yeddyurappa said that the charges are false and that there was no truth to the allegations.

Karnataka Murugha Mutt seer booked under POCSO Act

A case of sexual assault on children was registered against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of the prominent Murugha Mutt in Karnataka. The seer has been accused of allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident. Based on a complaint by the NGO, Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

An FIR has been registered against five people including Shivamurthy Murugha. Earlier, the case was filed in Mysore's Nazarbad Police Station but later transferred to Chitradurga, where the Mutt is based.

Moments after being booked, Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, held a briefing where he dismissed the allegations against him. He denounced the charges against him as 'conspiracy' and made an appeal to his supporters to not pay heed to the rumours.

(Image: RepublicWorld)