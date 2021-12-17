After delivering the distasteful 'enjoy rape' remark, Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday lost his control at Republic when confronted. Repetitively pushing the microphone of Republic TV, Kumar asserted that 'he has already answered what needed to be answered.' He also kept saying that he 'did not owe an answer to the media'.

Members of the Congress party, which has so far remained tight-lipped on its MLA's remark, were seen trying to control him as he lost his control, and resorted to aggressiveness.

Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar justifies distasteful 'enjoy rape' comment

Earlier, Ramesh Kumar had put forth an 'off the cuff justification' after his contentious remark met with strong criticism. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the Congress MLA had expressed his 'sincere apologies' for the 'indifferent and negligent' comment made in the state assembly, and added," My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark!" He had further written," I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth! — K. R. Ramesh Kumar (@KRRameshKumar1) December 16, 2021

On Thursday, when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the session if time was allotted to everyone.

'When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it'

Asking the members to make a decision on their own, he looked at Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let us enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way". Retorting to this, the Congress leader said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

Amid backlash from all corners, Congress has remained tight-lipped over its MLAs distasteful remark. No act of condemnation or mention of punitive action has been made by the Congress high command or even the senior leaders of the party in this regard.