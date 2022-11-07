Republic Confronts Congress' Udit Raj Over 'casteist' Insult To SC On EWS Quota Verdict

Minutes after the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to persons belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Republic confronted Congress leader Udit Raj who insulted the apex court calling it 'casteist' over the recent verdict. The Congress leader termed the mindset of the apex court as upper caste and questioned it for violating the 50 per cent reservation limit.

Speaking to Republic, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "I am not against the EWS reservation. But I am questioning Supreme Court's mindset. I am challenging the Supreme Court's upper caste mindset. I want to ask where has the limit of 50 per cent reservation gone now which the top court had in the last 30 years always stated whenever it gave judgments cases related to SCs, STs and OBCs."

"The contradictions of the Supreme Court are very evident and therefore, I have raised my concerns. For so many years, the court cited 50 per cent limit in reference to the Indra Sawhney judgement, but today they cited Constitution and said that no there's no limit. Why do the decisions change when things are related to the upper caste people," the Congress leader stated justifying his controversial tweet.

Refusing to apologise for his remarks on the Supreme Court's verdict on EWS quota, Udit Raj said, "Why do I need to apologise, what have I said wrong? I am challenging the mindset. I am saying this again, I am not against EWS reservation."

#RepublicExclusive | I am not against EWS reservation. But I am questioning SC's mindset. Want to ask where has the limit of 50% reservation gone now which SC had in last 30 years always stated whenever it gave judgements on SC/ST/OBC cases - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/q9G0OkCkb0 — Republic (@republic) November 7, 2022

Udit Raj calls SC 'casteist'

Soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the EWS category in admissions and government jobs, Congress leader Udit Raj in another controversial statement called the apex court "casteist".

Taking to Twitter, Raj wrote, "Supreme Court is casteist, no doubt about it now! When it came to EWS reservation, how was it reversed that the 50 per cent limit is not a constitutional obligation, but whenever it came to giving reservation to SC/ST/OBC, the 50 per cent limit in the Indira Sawhney case was cited."

सुप्रीम कोर्ट जातिवादी है, अब भी कोई शक! EWS आरक्षण की बात आई तो कैसे पलटी मारी कि 50% की सीमा संवैधानिक बाध्यता नही है लेकिन जब भी SC/ST/OBC को आरक्षण देने की बात आती थी तो इंदिरा साहनी मामले में लगी 50% की सीमा का हवाला दिया जाता रहा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 7, 2022

BJP hits out at Udit Raj

Slamming Congress leader Udit Raj for questioning the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the validity of EWS reservation, BJP leader and MoS SP Baghel told Republic, "I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision. The country will run on constitution and law. If anyone has an issue with any decision taken by the Lok Sabha, then can go to the Supreme Court."

Further, when asked about whether there should be contempt of court on Udit Raj, the MoS said, "Such statements weaken the democracy, these people have no faith in democracy. Either SC will take cognisance of it or several pleas will be filed over his statement."