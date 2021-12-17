After Karnataka MLA KR Ramesh Kumar, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri was confronted by Republic over the obnoxious exchange on rape in the state assembly on Friday. Trying his best to evade the confrontation, Kageri said that he was getting late for the session, and asked to meet up at the assembly. "I need to ring the bell of the assembly," Kageri said.

When Ramesh Kumar was confronted, the Congress MLA lost his cool. Repetitively pushing the microphone of Republic TV, Kumar asserted that 'he has already answered what needed to be answered.' He also kept saying that he 'did not owe an answer to the media'.

Members of the Congress party, which has so far remained tight-lipped on its MLA remark, were seen trying to control him as he lost his control, and resorted to aggressiveness.

'When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it'

On Thursday, when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the session if time was allotted to everyone.

Asking the members to make a decision on their own, he looked at Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let us enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way". Retorting to this, the Congress leader said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are."

'Extremely sad and unfortunate'

Referring to the Karnataka assembly episode, National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma wrote on Twitter, "It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representatives who are misogynists and have a horrible mindset towards women."

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded Ramesh Kumar's arrest and further said that the MLAs VIP security should be snatched away.

"A person with such a lousy and rapist thinking has no right to sit in the Legislative Assembly. I appeal to the Karnataka government to arrest this man by registering an FIR, sack him from the Legislative Assembly & snatch his VIP security!" she said in a tweet.

Image: ANI/@Vishweshwarbhat-Twitter