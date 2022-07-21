Karnataka Youth Congress Reasons Out Car Being Set Ablaze For Sonia Gandhi's ED Grilling

The Congress party held large-scale protests across the country as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over the National Herald case. Some party workers in Karnataka's Bengaluru set a car on fire in the middle of the street. Justifying this act, Karnataka Youth Congress Chief Mohammed Haris Nalapad said that this is the feeling of the country's youth.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Karnataka Youth Congress chief said, "I can't say if what they have done is right or wrong, but this is the feeling of the people, the feeling of the youth of the country. Sonia Gandhi has a connection with Karnataka and Kannadigas. She has earlier been a Parliament member from here. Youngsters are angry. This is the voice of the people, and that is why they are resorting to this kind of violence. I urge the BJP government to stop such kind of vendetta politics because the youngsters are suffocated. "

The violent demonstrations, which Congress workers are calling a 'Satyagraha', turned gruesome as trains were stopped in Delhi and a car and bike were burnt in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and other places as well. The party workers took to streets in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Patna, against the ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi, calling it 'political vendetta'.

Sonia Gandhi grilled by ED in National Herald case

As Sonia Gandhi was grilled by the ED earlier today, Republic TV accessed inside details of the probe into the National Herald case. Sources & case docs revealed, "It is proved from the investigation by the Income Tax Department that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have fraudulently taken over commercial immovable properties worth of more than Rs.800 crore of the Associated Journals Ltd. by incorporating M/S Young Indian having a share capital of Rs.50,000 and by taking Hawala entry of Rs.1 crore from a shell company of Kolkata. It is surprising to note that the whole process of takeover of commercial property of the AJL was completed within three months from the date of incorporation of M/S YI without paying taxes and stamp duty."

Sources added, "The Income Tax Department has levied a tax of Rs.249.15 crore for the benefit of Rs.414.40 crore accrued to the Gandhi family through this farudulent transaction."

Image: Republic World