Republic Confronts NCP's Memon On Shocking Insult To Sushant Singh Rajput; WATCH

Following NCP neta Majeed Memon's shocking tweet attacking Sushant Singh Rajput and joking about his death, the MVA leader refused to explain his tweet as Republic TV confronted him. Majeed Memon, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to say that Sushant had 'occupied more space' in the media than the President or the Prime Minister and that he was not as famous when he was alive as he is after his death. Memon also said that secrecy had to be maintained while the investigation was underway and that 'publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice', though his assertions on what's right and wrong come as inconsequential in comparison to the significance of NCP following Shiv Sena in attacking the deceased and his family.

READ | Sanjay Raut Won't Apologise For Jibes At Sushant's Grieving Father; Gets '100s Of Notices'

Republic TV confronts Majeed Memon

Speaking with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy immediately after his tweet, NCP leader Majeed Memon refused to explain his statement on late actor, claiming that it 'was not an insult'. The MVA leader told Republic TV that 'no one could question the police' and defended the Mumbai police's investigation, claiming that it was on course and that there was no effort to cover up the probe. Further, NCP's Majeed Memon asserted that Republic TV 'did not have any right to ask him any question and he had no duty to answer the questions'.

"This is no insult according to me. He (Sushant) was popular and he has become more popular after his death. Neither you nor I can question any police officer because there is a central law that states that the police have to do their duty and the media shouldn't beat the drums about it", NCP's Majeed Memon told Republic TV, calling a question on his tweet about Sushant a 'silly question' before abruptly cutting the call.

READ | Sushant's Cousin Slams Sanjay Raut's 'false' Comments On SSR's Father, Sends Legal Notice

Majeed Memon's unapologetic tweet

Memon had written the following:

Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US ! — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

When a crime is at investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

READ | Sushant Case: Shekhar Suman Claims 'Shiv Sena Siding With Rhea', Ashoke Pandit Slams Raut

Sena's Raut refuses to apologise for remarks on Sushant

Issuing his first response on the defamation notice sent by Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that he is unaware of any such notice and furthermore defended his outrageous remarks stating that he has spoken on the basis of what he knows. Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Babloo, who is a BJP MLA in Bihar, has sent a legal notice to Raut for making baseless claims and demanded an apology.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut on Wednesday said, "I have spoken on the basis on the information that I have. Notice, what notice? We have a lot of work in Mumbai, 100 notices arrive everyday here. I don't know."

Given NCP and Shiv Sena's statements, it becomes a matter of reflection as to whether the two parties actually intend to deliver justice in the matter. The Mumbai police has been accused of not intending to do so, whether it be via a sham probe, or destruction of evidence, or under political pressure.

READ | 'Rhea Loved Sushant, In Trauma Now; Entitled To Fair Probe': Her Counsel To Supreme Court