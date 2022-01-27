Republic Confronts Rahul Gandhi After 5 Congress MPs Boycott His Punjab Visit; WATCH

After five Congress MPs boycotted Rahul Gandhi's visit to Punjab, Republic on Thursday confronted the Congress leader, who chose to remain mum on the open revolt. When asked why the five MPs had boycotted his programme, Rahul Gandhi was seen avoiding Republic TV's questions and moving ahead towards his car. Republic then questioned CM Charanjit Singh Channi on the development, who also chose to remain evasive in his replies.

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV, on Thursday morning, learnt that five out of the eight Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab are boycotting Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. The disgruntled parliamentarians are Jasbir Singh Gill (Khadoor Sahib), Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur (Patiala), ex-Union Minister Manish Tewari (Anandpur Sahib), Congress' Lok Sabha chief whip Ravneet Singh Bittu (Ludhiana) and Mohammad Sadique (Faridkot).

Sources revealed that these MPs have threatened to quit the party unless the Wayanad MP gives up his de facto leadership role.

The fie MPs are likely to hold a press conference in either Punjab or the national capital very soon, Republic has learnt. After his arrival in Amritsar earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Golden Temple along with Congress' 109 candidates for the Punjab elections, ate at the Langar and prayed for the bright future of the state.

Gandhi is also likely to visit the Durgiana Mandir and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal later. After addressing the "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" virtual rally the former Congress president will hold a press conference in Jalandhar.

Punjab Elections 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

This year, Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.