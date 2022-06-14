Ahead of his second consecutive day of grilling, Republic TV on Tuesday confronted Rahul Gandhi when he was on his way to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in the national capital. Leaving his home, Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was seen making his way to the ED office.

When Republic confronted Gandhi, he had no answers and avoided the channel's questions. "Do you want to say anything about the questioning?" Republic TV asked the Wayanad MP, to which he replied, "Thank You."

At the signal, Republic confronted the brother-sister duo's cavalcade again. However, they refrained from answering pointed questions on the family's alleged links to Kolkata-based firm Dotex which gave a Rs 1 crore loan to Young Indian.

Congress vows to continue 'struggle'

Meanwhile, the grand-old party has vowed to continue its 'struggle against the police atrocities'. "Dictatorship rule shows us how much strength your jail bars have. Even the arrests of Congress workers will not break their spirits. Police atrocities continued for the second consecutive day, but this struggle continues, will continue," the party's official Twitter handle said.

The probe pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper and Gandhi has been summoned in this case. Owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited, The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The National Herald case

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.