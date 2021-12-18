With the chorus demanding action against Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar growing by the day, Republic TV on Saturday confronted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra over the Karnataka leader's 'enjoy rape' remark. The two leaders, who were confronted shortly after they addressed a rally in Amethi, avoided Republic TV's questions and refrained from commenting on the outrageous statement.

Earlier, Republic TV had also confronted Ramesh Kumar over his appalling 'enjoy rape' remark. When cornered, the Congress MLA had lost his cool and had lashed out at our reporter. Repeatedly pushing the microphone of Republic TV, Kumar asserted that 'he has already answered what needed to be answered' and also reiterated that he 'did not owe an answer to the media'.

#SackRameshKumar | WATCH: Republic confronts Congress' Ramesh Kumar over ‘When rape is inevitable, enjoy it’ comment; after 'off the cuff' justification, Congress leader says ‘don’t owe an answer'



Ramesh Kumar's 'enjoy rape' remark

In a shocking statement, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar passed an insensitive comment during the Assembly session on Wednesday saying that "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly.

In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way." Replying to the Speaker, the Congress leader stood up and said, "There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Attempting to justify the comment, the Congress MLA has said that his remark was 'off the cuff'. Meanwhile, NCW chief Rekha Sharma had called out the 'misogynistic mindset' of the politicians and has appealed to the Karnataka government to arrest the leader. Senior leaders of the Congress party have remained tight-lipped on their MLA's remark.

