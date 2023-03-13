Republic Confronts Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Over The Demands Of Pulwama Martyrs' Widows

Republic confronted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, days after the widows of Pulwama martyrs were allegedly manhandled by the Rajasthan police after they protested over the non-fulfillment of the promises that were made by the state government. The wives of three Pulwama martyrs were earlier removed from the protest site outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's house.

Republic questioned Gehlot about the demands of the widows and when is he planning to meet them. To which, he did not respond satisfactorily and left.

Widows detained by Rajasthan Police: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena

On March 10, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena claimed that the widows of three CRPF jawans martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack have been detained by the police.

According to him, Pulwama widows along with their family members who were staging protests over the non-fulfillment of promises by the Rajasthan government were detained by the police at around 3 am on March 10.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Instead of getting respect from the widows of the martyrs, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants the police to repress them. Today at 3 am the police took away the widows and their families. By doing this, the government cannot break the courage of the widows. The struggle will continue till we get our rights."

Protest by widows of Pulwama martyrs

The widows demanded the construction of roads in their villages and change in rules for providing jobs on compassionate grounds to their relatives among others. They also demanded a written assurance from the state government that their demands would be met. They commenced the protest on February 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike on March 4.

Rajasthan CM meets delegation of war widows

On March 11, Rajasthan Chief Minister met a delegation of war widows from all over the state who supported the current policies of his government for the families of the martyrs. This came in the wake of protests that were going on by the wives of three CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Pulwama martyr's missing widow returns home

On March 12, Manju Jat, a widow of Pulwama martyr Rohitash Lamba, who was reportedly kept under detention for days, arrived at her residence in Jaipur. Her family members alleged that she was harassed by the police and also sustained injuries.

Speaking to Republic, the kin of Manju Jat said, "We could not find her here. We had no idea where she was for the last few days. She came here around 1 am in the night. She has been beaten… she is upset with the government because she was forcibly detained and kept at an unknown place. They harassed her."

Rajasthan police deny allegations

On March 13, the Rajasthan police debunked the allegation of keeping widows in house detention and told Republic that if the Veer Naris (Widows of Pulwama Martyrs) want to be hospitalised, all the required arrangements would be made for them.