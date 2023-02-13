Republic Confronts Swami Prasad Maurya; SP Leader Defends Equating Saints To Terrorists

Swami Prasad Maurya, the Samajwadi Party leader who continues to court controversy, is now now defending his statement wherein he called Hindu saints "butchers" and "terrorists". Amid the row, Republic TV confronted Maurya who attempted to explain why he said what he said and refused to apologise.

Maurya told Republic TV, "I have only exposed those people who were talking about chopping my head, my tongue, my hands. Those who use such language cannot be saints. He can either be a terrorist, a butcher or someone with a violent nature. This has nothing to do with ordinary Sadhus, only with those using such language."

Swami Prasad Maurya came into the limelight after his controversial statements on Shri Ramcharitmanas. Maurya had called for amendments and modifications to the holy Hindu text.

Maurya writes to PM Modi, President Murmu

Swami Prasad Maurya said he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu about the problems that he has with Ramcharitmanas verses. "I don't want women, tribals, Dalits and backward class people to be insulted in the name of religion which is why I am asking for some quatrains by Tulsidas to be revised and modified," Maurya said. "All the quatrains that I have problem with, I have mentioned them in a letter and sent it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu."

Regarding the demand to change Lucknow's name to Laxmanpur after Lord Laxman, Maurya said he opposes it because "Laxman had no contribution to the city."

"Lucknow will remain Lucknow. If the name has to be changed, the name should be based on Raja Lakhan Pasi's name," said Maurya. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has refused to criticise Maurya. He just said, "What's wrong is wrong."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on the other hand, said that these issues are being raised by people who had no contribution toward the state's development because they are facing an identity crisis. "People who have no contribution to the development of Uttar Pradesh are deliberately raising this issue as there is a crisis of their identity. This type of problems and barriers have no entry in Uttar Pradesh," Yogi told Republic TV.