Republic Confronts TMC Min Akhil Giri Over His Sexist Slur Against President Murmu | WATCH

Republic Bangla on Saturday confronted Trinamool Congress Minister Akhil Giri over his sexist remarks directed at President Droupadi Murmu, which has received widespread condemnation from people of the country and leaders from across party lines.

When confronted by Republic TV, the TMC leader ducked the channel's questions. Instead, he said, "He (Suvendu) has passed remarks against me."

Moreover, Giri claimed that he did not pass a "casteist slur, nor anything chauvinistic". He again claimed, "Suvendu passed comments about my looks."

In the 17-second video clip, Giri, in presence of other senior party leaders including the Women and Child Development minister Dr Shashi Panja, was heard commenting on the "looks of the President".

TMC condemns Giri's insult to President Murmu but is silent on action against him

Mamata Banerjee's party also broke its silence on Giri's controversial comment about President Murmu. The party said that it strongly condemns the remark by the state minister and does not condone such a statement.

"We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable," the party said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that Giri's comments reflected the "anti-tribal mindset of the TMC". "President Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community. Akhil Giri made objectionable comments against the country's President. These comments reflect the anti-tribal mindset of the TMC party," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Retweeting Republic's newsbreak, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded she sacked the party leader. "The first citizen of the country, the first President from the tribal community, and a woman was insulted by this petty, blunt man. If he still remains in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, then she should resign. The continuation of Akhil Giri on the ministerial post is an insult to women and the entire country."

देश की प्रथम नागरिक, आदिवासी समाज से पहली राष्ट्रपति और एक महिला का अपमान करने वाला यह ओछा, मुंहफट आदमी अगर अब भी आपके मंत्रिमंडल में रहता है तो आपको इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए @MamataOfficial जी!



अखिल गिरी का मंत्री पद पर बने रहना, समस्त नारी जाति और पूरे देश का अपमान है। https://t.co/vGomIrYnmw — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 12, 2022

Bengal BJP also took out protest rallies in several parts of the state demanding Giri's arrest.