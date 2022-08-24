Republic Confronts TMC's Anubrata Mondal A Day After Asansol CBI Judge Receives Threat

A day after Asansol CBI Court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty allegedly received a threat letter demanding the release of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, Republic confronted Mamata Banerjee's top aide on Wednesday. The threat letter to the CBI judge stated that if Anubrata who was arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling case is not given bail, the judge and his family will be falsely framed in a drug case.

While being taken to the Asansol Court, the TMC leader responded to the threat given to the CBI Court Judge and demanded CBI investigation on the matter. It is pertinent to mention that the TMC Birbhum district president's CBI custody in the cattle smuggling case ends today and will be produced in court.

#LIVE | 'Court will decide on bail': Mamata's top aide Anubrata Mondal confronted by @BanglaRepublic; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/hwqwQ9CPr9 pic.twitter.com/bOpTGZdDnN — Republic (@republic) August 24, 2022

CBI Judge Gets Threat Letter Over Anubrata Mondal Arrest

On August 23, Asansol CBI Court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty allegedly received a threat letter, stating that if Anubrata is not given bail, the judge and his family will be falsely framed in a drug case. The judge has informed the matter to High Court Registrar.

The threat letter stated, "I would like to inform you that I am the Head clerk of Executive Magistrate Court, Purba Bardhaman. You are hereby requested to release bail of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal immediately, otherwise, your family will face NDPS case commercial quantity."

After receiving the threat letter, judge Rajesh Chakraborty expressed shock and fear, and wrote to the district judge of Bardhaman, stating, "With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee being addressed to the Officer in charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in NDPS Case with commercial quantity. For that, I pray before Your Honour to take note of the fact and transmit the same to the Ld, Registrar, Judicial Service, Appellate Side, Hon’ble Calcutta High Court."

Notably, after skipping 10 summons in connection with the cattle smuggling case citing ill-health as an excuse, the CBI arrested the TMC Birbhum district president from his Bolpur residence on August 11.

(Image: PTI)