Republic Confronts VS Ugrappa Over His Insult To PM; Congress Leader Remains Unrepentant

Taking name-calling to a new level, former Congress MP VS Ugrappa called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Bhasmasur'. The ex-parliamentarian has defended his remark and refused to apologise for it.

Defending his insult to PM Modi, Ugrappa told Republic Media Network, "In Hindu mythology, there is a story called Mohini Bhasmasura in which Bhasmasur had the power to destroy anything by putting his hand on it. He was using it for bad things and was detrimental to civilised society. Similarly, PM Modi because of his attitude. That is why I called him 'Bhasmasur'. Even when I was in Parliament, I called him modern durdoyadhan because of his arrogance."

He added, "I called him modern Bhasmasur because in our country 14.89 lakh schools are there. Of these, 10 lakh are government schools. Over 22 lakh students are studying. For them, Mr Modi has stopped giving scholarships which is detrimental to the future of these students and the country."

The Congress leader claimed that PM Modi talks of 'Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas' but the scholarship of students was taken away. "Similarly, he promised to create two crore jobs every year but he failed even in that....Made tall premises but fulfilled nothing," said.

When asked if he will apologise for his remarks, Ugrappa said, "No. I'm not abusing. I have made it clear that because of his policies many things are getting destroyed."

BJP tears into Congress for dubbing PM Modi 'Bhasmasur'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Congress for dubbing PM Modi 'Bhasmasur'. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lamented that Congress was abusing the Prime Minister at a time when the G20 leaders are lauding his leadership.

Sambit Patra remarked, "A very senior Congress leader and former Karnataka MP VS Ugrappa called Modi Ji 'Bhasmasur'... What kind of language is he using for the PM? I read pleasant news that at the beginning of the G20 presidency itself, US president Joe Biden said that I am supporting my friend Modi and we will work together. On one hand, the whole globe stands with Narendra Modi but it is sad to see the Congress party use such language for the PM at the same time."

"100 abuses are exhausted. The people will lift the democratic Sudarshan Chakra like Lord Krishna and will give an answer in Gujarat and the rest of the country through EVMs that the person giving abuses cannot be bigger than the person who provides vaccines during COVID," he added.