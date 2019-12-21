Republic Crew Manhandled By Anti-Citizenship Act Protestors In Patna

In a shocking attack on the media, Republic TV's reporter Prakash Singh was heckled and then later manhandled by Congress supporters protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Patna on Saturday. Visuals show the reporter in a heated discussion with a protestor holding a Congress supporter blocking the reporter from reporting on the protest. Later it is seen that the reporter is being pushed by the crowd of protestors from the venue shouting ' Go away from here'. The crew's cameraman was also pushed away from the area by the same supporters.

Anti-CAA protests: 'Government open to suggestions from protestors on Act', says official

RJD observes Bihar Bandh

The opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal is observing a state-wide bandh in Bihar on Saturday, in protest of CAA. The workers of the party hit the streets to protest and violence was witnessed in some areas. During the protest, workers of the RJD attacked an autorickshaw where children were sitting inside the vehicle in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The bandh was called by RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) rally in Patna against #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/9AWMyeTEyj — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: RJD workers attack autorickshaw with children inside

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places, Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police and thousands protested at Jamia Masjid. Hundreds have been detained in all these states.

MHA to form rules of Citizenship Act soon:'No automatic citizenship to illegal immigrants'

Moreover, violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka where a mob of protestors have attacked police, pelted stones and set ablaze several buses. Major breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places, where police have resorted to lathi-charge, imposed section 144 in select areas and detaining hundreds of protestors. 11 have died in UP, 2 in Mangalore as of date in these protests. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

Siddaramaiah targets CT Ravi over his "Godhra-like" situation comment amid CAA row