Republic Fact Check: In 2012 As LoP, Arun Jaitley Got The Same Seat As Congress’ Kharge

After Congress stoked a controversy by complaining about the seat held by Leader of Oppostion in the Rajya Sabha and senior party leader Malikarjun Kharge during the oath-taking ceremony of President Drouapdi Murmu, Republic resorted to fact-checking on Monday. The channel got hold of pictures of the oath-taking ceremony of former President Pranab Mukherjee in 2012, in which Arun Jaitley, the then-Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament, was seen sitting in the same seat as Kharge was sitting in today, during the oath of President Droupadi Murmu, in 2022.

Notably, in the table of rank and precedence on the website of the Ministery of Home Affairs- first comes the President, then the Vice President, followed by the Prime Minister, Governor of states, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Cabinet Ministers of the Union, Chief Minister of the states, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, former Prime Ministers and then the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

'Intention clear': Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Meanwhile, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi reacted to the complaint of Congress to the Rajya Sabha Chairman over the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament being made to sit in a seat 'not commensurate with the position he holds'.

"It was conducted by the Home Ministry. As per the orders of the rank and precedence of the Home Ministry, the arrangements were made- all cabinet ministers are above the leader of the Opposition. If strictly you go for the order of rank and precedence, he should have been made to sit in the third row," Joshi said.