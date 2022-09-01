Republic Impact: Rape-accused Seer Shivamurthy Arrested After 150-hour Republic Campaign

After 150 hours of non-stop reporting by Republic Media Network, demanding action over the allegations against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the rape-accused pontiff has been finally arrested by the Karnataka police. The arrest came moments after Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday once again, for the fourth consecutive night on The Debate, questioned the shocking political support given to the seer who remained free despite the grievous allegations in the FIR against him.

SEER SHIVAMURTHY ARRESTED AFTER REPUBLIC CAMPAIGN



Moments before the arrest, Arnab Goswami lambasted the political leaders and other sections who extended their support to the 64-year-old man accused of raping two minor girls.

"A very powerful 64-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing and raping two minor girls, who are aged 16 years and 17 years respectively. The sexual abuse had been going on for almost three years, in other words, it started when this man, was 61 years old and the girls were 14 and 15 years old. Today, these girls are under immense attack, and this 64-year-old man is getting nationwide support, from politicians, social leaders, religious activists and even some sections of the media. They say he is a 'religious leader', they say he has a 'status', and in fact, BS Yediyurappa, who was recently promoted by the BJP, defended this 64-year-old man, saying that he is 'innocent'; in other words that these girls, who say they were abused when they were just 14 years old, and who have endured abuse and rape by this man five times their age, have lied."

He continued, "If I ask questions about it, I will be asked why I am defending the girls. Who should I defend, I ask you tonight. Should I defend a man who surrounds himself with politicians and other religious figures and calls his alleged victims conspirators? Should I defend the politicians who lack the moral courage because they want to squeeze the last vote at the expense of justice? Or should I defend cowards who hide behind a cloak of religion and faith to defend the indefensible? Viewers, take a call, and don’t be quiet. If you're quiet today, then you are compromising all young girls, who will by convention, as a result of societal silence, become vulnerable to powerful sexual offenders."

"This is about a crime. This is not about faith. Would people have reacted differently if the accused was from another faith? These are harsh and straight questions, and I will ask them because when there is a lookout notice out for this 64-year-old and he sits comfortably in his home a few kilometres from Bengaluru and the police are too scared to even question him, and even the courts aren’t acting suo moto, then we have a problem, we have a real problem."

In a massive impact of Republic's sustained campaign, rape-accused Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested by the Karnataka police after a police team questioned him inside Chitradurga mutt since 7.45 pm. On Friday, August 26, a case of sexual assault on children was registered against the pontiff for alleged sexual abuse of two young girls, who were staying in a hostel administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident.

Based on the NGO's complaint, the Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act. An FIR was registered against five people including seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. After being booked, the accused seer held a briefing where he played down the charges against him as 'conspiracy'. Shockingly, he also received a lot of support from the politicians, including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.