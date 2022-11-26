After another video of AAP Minister Satyendar Jain emerged wherein the Tihar Jail Superintendent was seen meeting and interacting with the minister in his cell, Republic has now confronted the Jail Superintendent, Ajit Kumar, who has refused to answer all questions, citing that his wife is unwell. Notably, the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, has now been suspended over allegations that AAP leader Satyendar Jain lodged there was receiving luxurious treatment under his supervision.

Speaking to Republic, the Jail Superintendent said, "I don't have anything to comment on this. I am a government servant and the inquiry is pending. My wife is serious. She is in the hospital. I am attending to her. I would not like to comment on whether Satyendar Jain used his clout. The matter is being investigated and since I am a government servant, I will not be able to comment on the issue. I am in NCR, in Gurugram where I am attending to my wife who is unwell and is being treated."

Jailed Satyendar Jain gets VVIP treatment

In the video of September 12, Satyendar Jain is seen lounging on his bed in his cell while interacting with three other people. Seconds later, the Jail Superintendent is seen coming into Jain's cell. Reacting to this, the three persons already inside Jain's cell leave. The officer then sits on the chair as he interacts with the AAP Minister.

This is the third video of AAP's Minister receiving VVIP treatment in Tihar jail. The first video emerged on November 19 with him receiving massages, but AAP labelled it as physiotherapy. The party also claimed that he was getting this special medical service because he underwent surgery. But his claim was refuted by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists. In the second video dated September 13, Jain could be seen having a proper meal, with salad and fruits included, with a person serving this food to him.