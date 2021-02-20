Republic TV Accesses Video Of Maulana Urging People To Attend Rahul Gandhi's Feb 13 Yatra

As the Congress continues to demand repeal of the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Republic Media Network on Saturday accessed a shocking video in which Makrana Mosque's cleric Maulana Shamsuddin Qadri can be heard making a religious appeal to the people to come disguised as farmers and join Rahul Gandhi's farmer rally which was held on February 14.

After the video surfaced, speculations are being made whether the Congress leader was trying to give a communal colour to the farmers' rally. Upon accessing the video, Republic TV learnt that further in the video, the Maulana was heard asking people to gather in masses when Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Ragul Gandhi come for the rally to protest against the farm bills.

Maulana Shamsuddin Qadri on his video accessed by Republic

After Republic accessed the shocking video of Maulana Shamsuddin, he admitted that on February 13, a day before Rahul Gandhi's rally, he had asked the people to attend the rally so that everyone should go and participate in the rally. Meanwhile, commenting on the 2025 year remark made by Rahul Gandhi during his rally, the cleric clarified that it was said in the context that the famous marble mine named Makrana's could be saved as its license is expiring in 2025.

Congress and the farmer protests

Ever since the beginning of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Congress along with other Opposition parties has been actively supporting the stir, at first not on the same platform for fear of politicising the matter, but certainly since Rahul Gandhi's return to the country following his visit to Italy. The Congress has been called out for making a u-turn after having sought the same agriculture reforms in its 2019 manifesto. Earlier on February 9, MoS Anurag Thakur hit out at Congress MP Ravneet Bittu for misleading the people of the country by spreading mistruths about the clauses of the reform farm bills. Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur had shared a video of a Parliament session, where Ravneet Bittu had failed to answer as to which clause of the laws states that the under the new agriculture laws, the "Mandis will be scrapped".

