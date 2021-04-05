‘Rescind Polls In 5 Constituencies’: AIADMK Demands, Alleges Cash Distribution

In a serious set of allegations against DMK, AIADMK senior Minister Jayakumar has filed a complaint with the Election Commission demanding that Election be rescinded in five Constituencies in the state of Tamil Nadu. The five Constituencies are namely Kolathur, Chepauk, Katpadi, Trichy West and Thiruvannamalai.

The minister addressing the media said that it is in these five Constituencies that the DMK is involved in money distribution.

Fisheries Minister Jayakumar and AIADMK Joint Secretary Babu Murugavel met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo at the Secretariat and complained that the DMK was engaging in illegal money distribution, one of the violations of the election code of conduct.

Speaking about the infamous Thirumangalam Formula, the AIADMK leader charged that the DMK is currently using the Thirumangalam formula, as a reference to the January 2009 Thirumangalam Assembly byelection.

The Thirumangalam formula refers to the practice of using micro-networks of local carriers to slip under the EC’s radar and distribute money to voters.

He said the DMK was playing with money generously in this assembly election and that the AIADMK has asked the Election Commission to take action without prejudice.

He pointed out that the DMK was involved in 'cash for votes' method in Constituencies like Kolathur, Chepauk, Katpadi, Trichy West and Thiruvannamalai, adding that the DMK was fighting for artificial victory. "We have demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer rescind the polls in all the five constituencies," the minister added.

All these seats have high profile contestants standing from the DMK. Party chief MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin are contesting from Kolathur and Chepauk respectively. DMK general secretary Durai Murugan is meanwhile contesting from Katpadi and principal secretary KN Nehru from Trichy (West). Senior DMK leader EV Velu is meanwhile contesting from Tiruvannamalai.

The State is all set to go into polls in less than 24 hours, on April 6th. The results will be on May 2nd