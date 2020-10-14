Punjab Cabinet Nod To 33% Quota For women under Direct Recruitment In State Civil Services

In a bid to boost women empowerment in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has opted for 33% reservation for women at the direct recruitment state in the Punjab Civil Services. This development is also in sync with the Punjab govt's aim to provide six lakh jobs for the youth over the next two years, of which one lakh would be in the government sector.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet approved the Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules, 2020, to provide such reservation for women for direct recruitment to posts in Government, as well as recruitment to Boards and Corporations in Group A, B, C and D posts.

Earlier the Punjab CMO apprised about the government's plan to fill 50,000 such vacancies in FY21 and appointees on these posts will join at the Independence Day function next year. The rest 50,000 positions would be filled in FY22. Furthermore, the Punjab Cabinet has also approved an amendment to the Punjab Civil Secretariat (State Services Class-III) Rules, 1976, for the creation of Clerk (Legal) cadre for recruitment of Legal Clerks in the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Additionally, the Cabinet also agreed to increase the quota reserved for promotion to Clerk Cadre from Class IV or Class III (whose scale of pay is less than that of clerk) from current 15% to 18%.

Punjab CM Promises 6 Lakh New Jobs

Earlier in August, Punjab CM pledged "not to rest until the economy of the state is not back on track." Further, Singh in his speech mentioned some of his welfare measures for the people, which include the creation of six lakh jobs for the youth. The six lakh jobs would include one lakh jobs in the government sector alone.

"My government has already helped 13.60 lakh, people, to get employment/self-employed under the 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar' yojana," said CM Singh while announcing the Virtual Job Mela in September.

"50,000 jobs would be created in the financial year of 2021 and another 50,000 in the financial year of 2022," further added Singh.

