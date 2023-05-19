Reshuffle Not Punishment But Plan: Kiren Rijiju Details Why He Was Removed As Law Minister

Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as the Earth Sciences Minister a day after being removed as Union Minister for Law and Justice. In a surprise move by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Rijiju was replaced by the Law Ministry and Arjun Ram Meghwal was assigned the independent charge of the ministry in addition to his existing portfolios. After this, the opposition took digs at the BJP leader and called him a failed Law Minister.

'Reshuffle not a punishment': Kiren Rijiju

While taking charge as the Earth Sciences Minister, Rijiju asserted that this reshuffle should be seen as a punishment but a foolproof plan of the Modi government. In response to the Opposition's attack, the former Law minister stated that the opposition is used to criticising the government and it's nothing new.

"Opposition will definitely criticise me and speak against me. This is not a new thing if they are saying anything against me their government. It is allowed in a democracy. This shifting is not a mistake or punishment. Whether it's a change or reshuffling are the plans of the govt. It's PM Modi's vision of what responsibilities he wants to give to which leaders, it's being overanalyzed, he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Kiren Rijiju takes charge as Earth Sciences Minister



Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences from the Ministry of Law and Justice, yesterday pic.twitter.com/HUfPY0v36q — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

Earlier Rijiju thanked PM Modi and congratulated Arjun Ram Meghwal. He tweeted, "Congratulations to my colleague Arjun Ram Meghwal ji on getting the new responsibility as the Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge)! I have full faith that under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will work dedicatedly towards providing better justice to the common citizens."

Notably, Kiren Rijiju took charge as Minister of Law and Justice department on July 8, 2021. Earlier to Law and Justice Ministry, he served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021.