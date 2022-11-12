Last Updated:

'Resign If You Have Morality Left': Dharmendra Pradhan To CM Banerjee Over Giri's Remarks

BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan is demanding resignation of Mamata Banerjee if she fails to take action against Akhil Giri who insulted President Droupadi Murmu.

Harsh Vardhan
Akhil Giri

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has cornered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Akhil Giri for his objectionable remarks against President Droupadi Murmu.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan demanded the resignation of CM Banerjee if she fails to sack Giri from the Cabinet for insulting the first citizen of India. 

Retweeting Republic’s tweet on Giri’s disgraceful remarks against President Murmu, Pradhan wrote, “If a petty and blunt man who insults India’s first citizen, the first President from the tribal community and a woman still remains in your cabinet, then you should resign Mamata Ji". 

"Akhil Giri's continuation in the post of minister is an insult to the entire women's caste and the entire country," he added. The uproar is against the comments by the TMC minister involving the President of India while going after BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari during a rally in West Bengal's Nandigram. "He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President. How does your President look?," he was heard saying.

'Resign if you have morality left': Pradhan to CM Banerjee

In another tweet, Pradhan slammed Giri for his anti-tribal and anti-women character, and again demanded CM Banerjee's resignation if 'there is any morality left in her'. 

"The indecent remarks made by Mamta didis minister on His Excellency Rashtrapati Ji shows his feudal mindset. There is evidence of her tribal and anti-women character. In a democracy like India, there is no place for this kind of inferiority complex and malice towards women of colour, race and women (sic)," the Union Minister tweeted.

"If there is any morality left in Mamta didi, then she should apologise to the country for using such language for the President and sack his minister as soon as possible for this act (sic)," he wrote in a second tweet. 

Earlier, the TMC condemned the 'misogynistic' statements by Giri in the 'era of women's empowerment' but made no commitment to taking any action against him. Apart from the BJP, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is now also demanding an apology from the minister for his 'sexist' remarks. 

