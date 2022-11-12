'Resign If You Have Morality Left': Dharmendra Pradhan To CM Banerjee Over Giri's Remarks

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has cornered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Akhil Giri for his objectionable remarks against President Droupadi Murmu.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan demanded the resignation of CM Banerjee if she fails to sack Giri from the Cabinet for insulting the first citizen of India.

Retweeting Republic’s tweet on Giri’s disgraceful remarks against President Murmu, Pradhan wrote, “If a petty and blunt man who insults India’s first citizen, the first President from the tribal community and a woman still remains in your cabinet, then you should resign Mamata Ji".

देश की प्रथम नागरिक, आदिवासी समाज से पहली राष्ट्रपति और एक महिला का अपमान करने वाला यह ओछा, मुंहफट आदमी अगर अब भी आपके मंत्रिमंडल में रहता है तो आपको इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए @MamataOfficial जी!



अखिल गिरी का मंत्री पद पर बने रहना, समस्त नारी जाति और पूरे देश का अपमान है। https://t.co/vGomIrYnmw — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 12, 2022

"Akhil Giri's continuation in the post of minister is an insult to the entire women's caste and the entire country," he added. The uproar is against the comments by the TMC minister involving the President of India while going after BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari during a rally in West Bengal's Nandigram. "He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President. How does your President look?," he was heard saying.

'Resign if you have morality left': Pradhan to CM Banerjee

In another tweet, Pradhan slammed Giri for his anti-tribal and anti-women character, and again demanded CM Banerjee's resignation if 'there is any morality left in her'.

ममता दीदी के मंत्री द्वारा महामहिम राष्ट्रपति जी के ऊपर की गयी अशोभनीय टिप्पणी उनकी सामंतवादी मानसिकता को दर्शाता है। उनके आदिवासी और महिला विरोधी चरित्र का प्रमाण है।



भारत जैसे लोकतंत्र में रंग, नस्ल और महिलाओं के प्रति इस तरह की हीन भावना और द्वेष के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/WrC2QbXLEr — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 12, 2022

"The indecent remarks made by Mamta didis minister on His Excellency Rashtrapati Ji shows his feudal mindset. There is evidence of her tribal and anti-women character. In a democracy like India, there is no place for this kind of inferiority complex and malice towards women of colour, race and women (sic)," the Union Minister tweeted.

"If there is any morality left in Mamta didi, then she should apologise to the country for using such language for the President and sack his minister as soon as possible for this act (sic)," he wrote in a second tweet.

ममता दीदी में अगर थोड़ी भी नैतिकता बची है तो वह राष्ट्रपति जी के लिए ऐसी भाषा के प्रयोग के लिए देश से माफ़ी माँगे एवं अपने मंत्री को इस कृत्य के लिए जल्दी से जल्दी बर्खास्त करें। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 12, 2022

Earlier, the TMC condemned the 'misogynistic' statements by Giri in the 'era of women's empowerment' but made no commitment to taking any action against him. Apart from the BJP, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is now also demanding an apology from the minister for his 'sexist' remarks.