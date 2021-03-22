'Resignation An Alternative For Anil Deshmukh,' Says MVA Ally Congress Post Vazegate Meet

With the Maharashtra Vazegate fiasco spiralling into a major controversy, the state unit of Congress seems to have gone into a huddle. On Monday, Karanataka Congress MLA HK Patil held talks with party leaders in Maharashtra on the recent developments in the Sachin Vaze case, involving state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

HK Patil's meeting was held with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, State Cabinet Ministers Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat via video conferencing. The discussion was primarily based on the Sachin Vaze-Param Bir Singh controversy which has led to a political crisis in the state. Congress leader and party State in-charge HK Patil also took note of the fast-paced developments taking place, noting that resignation is one of the alternatives being considered for Anil Deshmukh-in the backdrop of a series of meetings led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar in New Delhi.

Sources said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be updated regarding the discussions of the meeting. Reaching out to its allies amid growing heat over the three-fold Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Congress' Kamal Nath also held a meeting with Sharad Pawar in the national capital on Sunday. On the same day, senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil and DyCM Ajit Pawar had participated in a three-hour-long meeting at Pawar's residence in Delhi.

What is the Vazegate scandal?

Following his transfer from the post of Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray and Governor Koshyari accusing Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh of indulging in 'misdeeds' and 'malpractices' and narrated an explosive account of 'extortion' and insinuating political meddling in his affairs.

Param Bir, who is currently the Maharashtra DG (Home Guards), alleged that Deshmukh had asked Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores for him every month from places across Mumbai. The Home Minister has refuted the allegations and accused the cop of attempting to save himself in the case. Deshmukh also said that he might file a defamation case against the top cop.

The allegations have come as a major embarrassment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, with the Opposition BJP accusing the ruling coalition of corruption and demanding Deshmukh's resignation. Breaking his silence on the controversy, NCP's Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that there was no evidence to prove Param Bir's claims and called for a high-level inquiry into the matter. He, however, maintained that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has full authority to take action on the allegations by the former Mumbai CP.

CM Thackeray calls for a meeting

Meanwhile, the CM on Monday called for a meeting of top officers in the state's Home department. The Shiv Sena chief has sought a detailed review of the law and order situation in the state, following the fallout of the Vazegate scandal. The meeting with the law and judiciary department is to take place at 4:30 pm, sources informed, adding that legal ramifications of the ongoing crisis and potential resources are to be studied as well.