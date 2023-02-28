Resignations Only When No Resort Was Left: BJP Targets AAP After Ministers Resign

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned as ministers in the Delhi cabinet led by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, the BJP slammed AAP for alleged corruption and highlighted that they had no other option other than dropping the ministers from the cabinet. BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, while commenting on Sisodia and Jain's resignation, said, "Satyendra Jain & Manish Sisodia resignations taken only when no resort was left."

"Today the AAP has no moral locus standii left. It was a decision of majboori. A decision that is too little too late - a decision to cut losses when the jaanch ki aanch is coming to CM Kejriwal."

BJP leader and former Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, also went on to take a dig at both the ministers and said, "We have learnt that Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia & Satyendra Jain have resigned. Delhi CM Kejriwal accepted Satyendar Jain's resignation after 9 months, Manish Sisodia should have resigned the moment such scandalous allegations came to light."

'Kejriwal should also resign'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has highlighted that BJP was demanding the arrest and resignation of both the leaders for very long. He said, "After Supreme Court's bashing, AAP has sobered up. This is a big win for the BJP as we were on the streets to protest against the corrupt leaders. The BJP was demanding the resignations of both the leaders for very long. But the main culprit is Arvind Kejriwal who has backed these ministers to carry out corrupt actions. As per the ethics, Kejriwal should also resign."

My byte on resignation of both corrupt ministers of Delhi. https://t.co/cWJcThjMf9 pic.twitter.com/nIWzVUt4Sn — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) February 28, 2023

BJP's National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also said, "Sisodia & Satyendra Jain Resign -that is why it is rightly said “Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hai” AAP Ministers cannot escape investigation or majesty of law by chest thumping on basis of failed “health & education model” of Delhi Govt."

Another BJP leader Kapil Mishra, said resignation of ministers is a big win for the people of Delhi. He said, "The people of Delhi won. Corrupt ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain had to resign from the cabinet. Had to stop the sin of running the government from jail. Kejriwal's all efforts to save corrupt ministers failed."

Delhi's ministers resignations: What portfolio they had?

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has resigned as minister after his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case. Apart from Sisodia, another jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain has also resigned. According to sources, CM Kejriwal has accepted their resignations.

Manish Sisodia held several portfolios in the cabinet, including, Education, Finance, Planning, Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, and Tourism, among others. Whereas, Satyendra Jain had Health and Family Welfare, Industries, Home, Power, Water, and Urban Development department.