Resigned On Emotional Grounds: Uddhav Thackeray's First Reaction After SC Verdict Today

In the first reaction after a jolt from the Supreme Court on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray held a press briefing at his residence Matoshree along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. While expressing his disappointment over the SC verdict, Thackeray stated that then Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari's decision for the floor test was wrong and his decision to tender resignation as Maharashtra CM prior to the floor test was driven 'emotionally,'

"The apex court has stated that if I wouldn't tender my resignation before the floor test, then I could have become the chief minister again. But I am not fighting for myself as the battle is for the people of Maharashtra. We all should come together to save democracy," said Thackeray adding that he has given his resignation as Maharashtra CM 'emotionally.'

"They (now Shinde faction MLAs) betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds. If the current Maharashtra CM and deputy CM have any ethics, then they should resign," added former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray speaks on the Supreme Court decision stating that then Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari's decision for the Floor test was wrong and that the court cannot restore his government as he had resigned and had not faced the Floor test pic.twitter.com/Jl7KqvqYsW — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

Shinde sails through, Uddhav gets stuck

In a massive jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Thursday, the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction. The apex court ruled out that there will be no impact on the current Maharashtra government, led by Shinde. The hearing came after a five-judge bench was hearing the petitions including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena those revolted against him

The constitutional bench of the apex court comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha observed that it cannot order the restoration of Uddhav Thackeray government as he resigned on his own terms, without facing floor test ordered by the Governor.